It is with unbelievable sadness that we announce the passing of a truly remarkable man, Tom Ferrede, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home at the age of 75. He was the best friend of Val Ferrede, married just shy of 50 years; loving father to Laurie Ferrede (Charlie) and Scott Ferrede (Vanessa); beloved uncle to Christine Maurer, and the most attentive, doting grandfather to Dale, Paige, Skylar, Madison and Sophia. Tom is predeceased by his parents, Doris and Walter Ferrede, and his brother, David. Tom was grateful for 15 happy years of retirement where he worked on building his dream on Rose Island. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre. Due to current regulations, there will be a private family service with a celebration of life to follow when it is safe to gather with family and friends. For the time being, Tom would want you all to go and hug your spouse, your children and your family and tell them you love them. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tom's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 15, 2020.