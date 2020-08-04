Tomiaki IKEDA

It is with great sadness that the family of Tomiaki Ikdea announce his sudden passing, at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020 in his 82nd year. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Hiroko. I, Hiroko send my most sincere thanks to the paramedics, Constable Field, Dr. Omar and our neighbors for their support and comfort. A heartfelt thank you to the anonymous donar for their monetary donation, in time of great sadness and uncertainty. I wish to extend my gratitude to all of my family, friends and neighbors for all the phone calls, visits, floral arrangements, food and offering their assistance. I will be forever grateful to all. Sincerely, Hiroko Ikeda. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of choice
