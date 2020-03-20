|
|
It is with great sadness that Toni's family announces her passing at the age of 57 on March 15, 2020 at Grand River ICU with her husband and children by her side. Loving Wife to Ron for 33 years. Committed Mother to Melissa, Karl (Brian) and Michael (Gillian). Loving Grandma to Mackenzie, Keagan, Mason, Arabella and Michael Jr. Daughter of Jean and the late Ronald Ancion. Sister to Mark (Elaine) and Vicki (Paul). Will also be sadly missed by nieces and nephews Andrew, Megan, Jeremy and Erika. Toni's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. In these uncertain times the family encourages relatives and friends who are feeling anxious to visit www.henrywalser.com for Toni's memorial, call or email and the funeral home will place your name or any message in the register book on your behalf. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020