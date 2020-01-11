|
With heavy hearts we announce that Tony passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 65. We will be forever proud of his courageous battle. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Knarr). Loving father of Amanda Hauck (Paul) and Brittany Pukarowski (Blaine Lehner). Proud Poppa of Sydney and Lincoln. Dear brother of Vivian (Ralph Lucchese), Joe (Laurie) and Matt (Ida). Brother-in-law of Larry (Sharon) and Brad (Leslie). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by his furry friends Oliver and Gus. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A public Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Elora, 110 Metcalfe St., on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tony's memorial. Until we meet again, my love.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020