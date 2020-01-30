|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Southampton Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Ruth Schreiber (nee Metzger) for over 63 years. Loving father to Diana Murdoch. Opa will be sadly missed and remembered by his grandchildren, Stephen Murdoch, Heidi Murdoch, and Melinda and her husband Ty Williams, and by his great-grandchildren, Quintin, Emmett, Eva, and Mila. Dear brother-in-law to the late Werner (2014) and his wife Kathe Metzger and Gerry and his wife Sabine Metzger. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Germany. Predeceased by his parents Anton and Sofie, and by his siblings, Joseph, Alexander, Johann, Kathi, Franz, Appolonia, and Emil. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Tony Schreiber will be held at the SouthPort Church, 6 Carlisle St, Southampton on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. A light luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SouthPort Children's Ministry or SouthPort Church International Missions (Haiti) or to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020