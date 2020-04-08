|
Passed away at home on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 55 after a courageous battle with cancer with her family by her side. She was a wonderful mom to her sons Kolin and Cole and to her daughter-in-law Bethany. Much loved daughter of Gail and Don Cutting. Best big sister and best friend to Shannon Morrison (Tom) and Shauna Cutting (Jimi). She was the best Auntie Tray Tray to her nieces and nephew, Jessica, Justin, Gemma and Leila. Dearest friend to Gloria Quesnel and second momma to her children. She was loved by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place. She wanted a big party to celebrate her life, which will be determined at a later date. The family wants to thank the entire staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their care since her diagnosis and during the last few days on floor 4B, the wonderful nursing staff at Paramed, and all of her friends and family who supported her these past 3 years. Donations in her memory can be made to the , Cambridge Memorial Hospital or Cambridge Humane Society. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, or a condolence on the funeral home website (where you can also view an extended biography of Tracey) at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020