|
|
25-year-old Trenton James Span, originally from Stirling, Alberta and currently residing in Brussels, Ontario, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. His sudden passing was the result of a workplace accident in Toronto. Trenton was the loving son of Tim and Lorrie (Kuepfer) Span of Stirling, AB, the dear brother of Jesse of Brussels, ON, and Ria, Shareena, Travis, and Amber of Stirling, AB, and the grandson of Robert Span of Lethbridge, AB and Albert and Reta (Kuepfer) Kuepfer of Linwood, ON. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Trenton was predeceased by his younger sister Regina (1996) and his grandmother Francina (De Klerk) Span. Trenton was working for a local roofing company and was also employed with Christian Light Publications. Relatives and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer St. Milverton on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be conducted at the Donegal Mennonite Fellowship 7021 Perth Rd. 147, Atwood on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Mount Zion Mennonite Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Donegal Mennonite Fellowship (School) or the Christian Aid Ministries (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by his family. Personal condolences can be sent to www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020