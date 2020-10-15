1/1
Trudel Edith (nee Mueller) Henkenhaf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Trudel Edith Henkenhaf (nee Mueller) at the age of 100 on the morning of October 13, 2020. Edith immigrated from Karlsruhe Germany with her late Husband Wilhelm and daughter Doris February 9, 1951. Initially they lived in Port Elgin Ontario but moved to Kitchener Waterloo where they lived for many years. Edith is survived by her Daughter Doris, her grandchildren Sean (Becky), Craig (Pamela) and her great-grandchildren Modena and Karina Batte. She was a loving aunt to Karl (Katherine) and Karen Kiefer. She was a great aunt to Kara Cox, Jake Kiefer and Andrew Spreitzer. Sister in law to Fritz Blocher, Aunt to Perry (Sara) and great aunt to Max Blocher. Predeceased by her three sisters, Margot (Otto Kiefer), Hannelore (Walter Kiefer) and Renate (Fritz Blocher). Edith had a fond love for all things German and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She will live forever in our hearts. There will be a private celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the K-W Humane Society at https://kwsphumane.ca/donate/kw-memorial

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
London Cremation Services
320 Oxford Street West
London, ON N6H 1S9
(519) 672-0459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by London Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved