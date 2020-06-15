Trudence "Trudy" Zadow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trudence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on June 12, 2020 at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Caldon "Kelly" Zadow. Loving mother of Jamie (Angela) Zadow. Cherished grandmother to Theodore and Sullivan Zadow. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Gladys Tischart as well as her brother Terry and sisters Tanis and Susan. Trudy was a gentle, caring person who loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, water colour painting, fishing and riding on the back of Kelly's bike. A celebration of Trudy's life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are still limited on the number of people that can be in the building at one time. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Trudy's visitation and a 15-minute appointment time will be given to share your condolences. Please visit Trudy's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com where you can RSVP to attend the visitation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved