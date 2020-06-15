Passed away on June 12, 2020 at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Caldon "Kelly" Zadow. Loving mother of Jamie (Angela) Zadow. Cherished grandmother to Theodore and Sullivan Zadow. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Gladys Tischart as well as her brother Terry and sisters Tanis and Susan. Trudy was a gentle, caring person who loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, water colour painting, fishing and riding on the back of Kelly's bike. A celebration of Trudy's life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are still limited on the number of people that can be in the building at one time. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Trudy's visitation and a 15-minute appointment time will be given to share your condolences. Please visit Trudy's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com where you can RSVP to attend the visitation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.