Trudy LUNDRIGAN
1956 - 2020
(1956 - 2020) Passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Derek (2016). Loving mother to Veronica (Mark), Walter (Christa), Aaron (Nancy), Monica (Brandon), David (Roz) and Jacob. Cherished Nana to Emily, Tyrus, Nathan, Rachel, Charlotte and many four-legged grandbabies. Sadly missed by brother Sam (Florence) and sister Mary (Kenneth). Fondly remembered by stepchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. Trudy's immediate family will receive friends and family from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Friends and family must RSVP through the funeral home website to attend the Celebration of Life and please wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Trudy's memorial. A live stream link will be available prior to the event.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
