Jamie, Angela and myself would like to thank all of our many friends and families for their kind words of condolences, cards of sympathy, beautiful flowers and gracious donations received concerning the passing of Trudy Zadow, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is sadly missed but will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever. We would also like to thank the entire staff at Sunnyside Home for taking such good care of Trudy during her residency there these last two years. Thanks also to the staff at the Henry Walser Funeral Home for their professionalism and dedication to seeing that all went well during this difficult time for myself and my family. Thanks again to all for helping to ease the pain of our loss. Kelly Zadow



