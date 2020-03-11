|
|
1997 - 2020 Our beloved Tyler James has embarked on his next journey as he took his last breath the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2020. Our hearts are heavy and sad but we are comforted by the memories of the joy he brought to his immediate family and those that knew him. Tyler is survived by his amazing Mother Jennifer and Daddy Shawn; his sister Lindsay and Grandparents Larry and Lee Ann and a host of other Family members. Tyler was a special angel from above, who could not run, laugh or play. He was sent to us, to help guide his way. Our love gave him strength these 22 years and now Heaven's Angels will hold him dear. Cremation has taken place. Family and Friends are invited to share memories of Tyler at the Family Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. A tribute will take place at 1:00 p.m. For more details please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be placed in Tyler's honor to Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 11, 2020