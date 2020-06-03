With the pandemic restrictions currently in place we will not be holding Tyler's tribute as planned on June 13, 2020. We are disappointed that we cannot see all of you at this time but look forward to "hopefully" seeing you on March 6, 2021. In the interim, we are planting a tree on Tyler's birthday, June 15th, to celebrate his life and watch it grow with love. Stay safe and healthy; enjoy life and we shall see you next year! With love.....Tyler's Family.



