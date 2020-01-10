|
|
In honour of our mother Ursula Hahn we wish to express a heartfelt thank you. The flower arrangements sent in our mother's memory brought beauty and light to the room. We know she would have loved them. The cash donations made to the Children's Wish Foundation and Arthritis Society which she held dear to her heart is much appreciated by her family. The many Cards & wishes meant so much to all of us. To St. Teresa of Avila, Father Meyer, the CWL & volunteers, thank you for serving the lunch to our family and friends. It was wonderful to not worry at this very difficult and busy time. To the church choir, thank you so much for providing the beauty of song at our mother's funeral mass. To Dreisingers Funeral Home (Monty & Grace) & Staff, we could not have anymore gratitude put into words what a professional and caring atmosphere we experienced. There wasn't a detail left undone. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you. God Bless you all The Hahn Family