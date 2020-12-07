1/1
Ursula Katharina Pluecks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ursula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Karl Pluecks (2019). Loving mother of the late George (Mary), Juergen (Johanne), David (Kim) all of Kitchener and Cindy Michaelis (Joe) of Cambridge. Cherished Oma to Cheryl Ann, Christopher, Raelynn, Jonathon (Kirsten), Shawna (Garrett), Jasmine, Hudson, Jessilyn (Tyler), Lindy (Steven), Steven (Beth), and the late Gordie Butler. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews especially Petra (Jens) Schmidt from Germany and all of her good friends and neighbours. Predeceased by parents Theodor and Christel Schier and siblings Karl Schier and Christel Ebersberger. A Memorial Service Announcement will be shared at a later date in 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home Kitchener 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ursula's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved