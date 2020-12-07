Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Karl Pluecks (2019). Loving mother of the late George (Mary), Juergen (Johanne), David (Kim) all of Kitchener and Cindy Michaelis (Joe) of Cambridge. Cherished Oma to Cheryl Ann, Christopher, Raelynn, Jonathon (Kirsten), Shawna (Garrett), Jasmine, Hudson, Jessilyn (Tyler), Lindy (Steven), Steven (Beth), and the late Gordie Butler. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews especially Petra (Jens) Schmidt from Germany and all of her good friends and neighbours. Predeceased by parents Theodor and Christel Schier and siblings Karl Schier and Christel Ebersberger. A Memorial Service Announcement will be shared at a later date in 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home Kitchener 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ursula's memorial.