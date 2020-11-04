It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother Ursula Zieschang Schauff on November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Survived by son Wolfgang (Debbie), grand- mother to Justin (Ashley), Amanda (Bob) Moffatt, Great Grandmother to Avery. Ursula enjoyed her many years and had many friends at the Kitchener Market and in later years the St. Jacobs Market. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church on Margaret Ave. Cremation and a private service has already taken place. Those who wish, can make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice
