1/1
Ursula Shcauff
1925-08-21 - 2020-11-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ursula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother Ursula Zieschang Schauff on November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Survived by son Wolfgang (Debbie), Grandmother to Justin (Ashley), Amanda (Bob) Moffatt, Great Grandmother to Avery. Ursula enjoyed her many years and had many friends at the Kitchener Market and in later years the St. Jacobs Market. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church on Margaret Ave. Cremation and a private service has already taken place. Those who wish, can make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice and online condoleces can be made at passagescb.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passages Eco Conscious Cremation and Burial Inc.
336 Speedvale Avenue West
Guelph, ON N1H 7M7
(519) 767-2221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passages Eco Conscious Cremation and Burial Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved