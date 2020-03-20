Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valentina Villanueva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentina Villanueva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valentina Villanueva Obituary
Valentina passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12 at the age of 76. She leaves behind her daughters: Santos Villanueva-Hernandez and Estela Hernandez; sons: Leonidas Luna and Francisco Villanueva-Hernandez; grandchildren: Alicia, Romeo, Noemi, Enrique, Angelo, Sofia, Wesly, Thalia, and Nathalia. A private family service was held and interment took place at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to the Kidney Foundation may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valentina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -