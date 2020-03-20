|
|
Valentina passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12 at the age of 76. She leaves behind her daughters: Santos Villanueva-Hernandez and Estela Hernandez; sons: Leonidas Luna and Francisco Villanueva-Hernandez; grandchildren: Alicia, Romeo, Noemi, Enrique, Angelo, Sofia, Wesly, Thalia, and Nathalia. A private family service was held and interment took place at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to the Kidney Foundation may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020