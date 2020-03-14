|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Austin (1984). She will be deeply missed by her children Larry (Sharon) and Marilyn (David); grandchildren Jason (Diane), Jenny-Lynn (Shawn), Jeffrey (Amy), Bradley (Marcie), and Brent (Lei); great-grandchildren Colton, Cali and Lilly. Survived by her sister Hildegard (Bill) Chambers and sister-in-law Jean Winter. Predeceased by her brothers Hugo, Art and Richard. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. with a Chapel Service and Interment to follow. Donations to Parkwood Mennonite Home will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020