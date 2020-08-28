It is with profound sadness our family announces the passing of our mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, Valerie Jane East (nee Roberts) on August 22, 2020. Born Sept 12, 1939 to George and Bella in India and moving to England at age 9, Valerie met the love of her life, Bryan, when she was 13. Stealing glances and maybe a kiss or two through the fence separating the boys and girls schools, their love grew and remained steadfast until they married in March 1960. With courage and adventure, they boarded a ship and emigrated to Canada, landing in Hamilton, Ontario to start their married lives and have called Ontario home ever since. Valerie's proudest professional experience was 25 years at KidsAbility as an administrator, retiring in 1985. Valerie will be desperately missed by her sons Darren (Sheri) and Chris (Jodi), Grandchildren Jayden, Emily, Zachary and Heather, sisters Jennifer (John), Heather (Arthur) and Patricia (Levester), and scores of family and friends that span the globe. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life and memorial service at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. To attend the service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com
. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to KidsAbility may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The family is so very grateful for the outpouring of love and support that reminds us of the connections we have to each other.