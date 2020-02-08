|
Passed away peacefully with her children by her side, at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at the age of 71. Cherished mother to Tiina Georgopolous (Chris) and Marty Tammemagi (Holly). Much adored sister of Katherine Ortiz and beloved Granny to Cora, Ella, Tilly and Pearl. Admired Aunt to George and Isabella. Predeceased by her loving parents William and Joyce Forsyth, brother Julian and brother-in-Law Emilio Ortiz. Born on February 19, 1948 to an Australian Ambassador, Valerie enjoyed a life full of remarkable travel, based primarily in Canberra, Australia. As an avid swimmer, gymnast and dancer, her passions brought her much fulfillment, with a genuine joy of living. She later moved to Canada where she devoted her time to her children and family - her proudest life achievement. Even in her recent years, her heart still belonged to the Australian Sea. Living with Multiple Sclerosis for 43 years did not stop her positive outlook and infectious smile. She will always be remembered for her kindness, strong spirit and endless fight. Her sweet whistle, loving hugs and bright blue eyes. Her soft warm hands, love for music and her endless happiness that will forever be imprinted on our hearts. Our sincere thanks to the exceptionally kindhearted staff of the Woodside wing at Sunnyside for treating Valerie as an extension of their family for over 20 years. Their wonderful and compassionate care is appreciated beyond measure. Valerie's life will be celebrated privately among family, who are thankful for the outpouring of love and support. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Valerie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020