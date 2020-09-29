1/1
Vance Wayne FROSCH
1934-2020 Vance, with his devoted wife Marilyn of 61 years by his side, passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit at the Freeport Site of the Grand River Hospital on Saturday September 26, 2020. He had been battling brain cancer and seizures for the past two years. Predeceased by his parents, Claude and Amber Frosch and his sister Ardiss Bowman, wife of Albert (Dorothy). Brother of Quinn (Yvonne) and Jackson (the late Joan). Son-in-law of the late Emery and Margaret Bonneville. Brother-in-law of Irvine (the late Skeeter) and Betty (the late Ronald) Bonneville. Also predeceased by Bernard and Caddy, Danny and Diane and Edward Bonneville. Father of Wanda (Ed) Sirio and Wayne Frosch. Proud Papa of Amanda Sirio (Curtis) and Blake and his wife Morganne Sirio. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Vance was a proud employee of Babcock & Wilcox for 47 years, working in the yard and as a mobile crane operator. He enjoyed all of the many dances and events put on for the employees. During his and Marilyn's retirement, he loved to travel south of the boarder with family and friends, taking care of his yard and being a busy handyman were true joys of his life. At this time, Marilyn would like to thank her neighbours for all of the help they have given this past year. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the medical caregivers who have helped and been a part of Vance's life this past year. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service, according to Vance's wish. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
