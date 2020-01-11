|
Passed away December 4, 2019, peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his wife, Lila and his son, Ashwin. Survived by daughter, Bina Pandit, and son, Ajit Muzumdar. The value of education was instilled in Ray at an early age. He completed his university degree and degree in medicine in India. He and Lila relocated to England where Ray continued his medical training and pursued his certification as an obstetrician and gynecologist. Having passed his board exams in Glasgow, Scotland, he was granted his F.R.C.S. designation. He was later granted his F.R.C.S. (Canada) designation and also became a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Seeking to establish a practice, Ray and Lila moved to Cornerbrook, Nfld. where, for six years of exhausting work, Ray tirelessly practiced and changed the lives of so many in that part of the province. Ray left a legacy there, sometimes by the inclusion of "Ray" or "Muzumdar" in the names of babies he delivered. In 1973 Ray and Lila decided it was time to establish a more routine lifestyle so, commissioned by Ray, Lila searched out the perfect place for them to settle. That brought them to Kitchener where Ray practiced for over 30 years. Ray served as the head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at K-W Hospital. In his retirement years, Ray focused his energies on the prevention of health issues. He proclaimed to all who would listen that most health issues could be prevented by lifestyle and nutritional changes. He extolled the virtues of vitamins and supplements as a means of prolonging one's life. Ray said many times that the best thing that one could do for their own health would be to help others. And he did. Such was the generous spirit of Ray. A private service has been held. Donations to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth in memory of Ray would be appreciated. (cards available through Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020