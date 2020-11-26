It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Mother, Vera Atkinson on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Vera passed away at Stratford General Hospital after a difficult and heartbreaking battle with Covid19. Beloved mother of Carolyn (Cliff) Cawley, Laurie (John) Sauvé, Kathy (LeRoy) Cawley, Becky (Alan) Coyne, Mike (Debbie) Atkinson, Vic (Colleen) Atkinson, and Lee (Adrienne) Laberge. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren (late granddaughter 1969). Adored "Gma" of 24 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Nellie Long, her brothers, Harvey and Ivan and sister-in-law, Irene. She is survived by her "kid brother," Bob (Nancy) Long and sister-in-law, Elenor Long and several nieces and nephews. As an incredibly strong, determined and fiercely independent matriarch, Mom took great pride in her family. She always said that she felt richer than most because of her family, which she considered to be more valuable than all of the riches in the world. Mom loved to go "crop touring" and especially loved country drives past Green Grove Farm where she had spent her childhood. Given the gift of gab, Mom was never shy to share her fond memories with anyone who would listen. She thoroughly enjoyed sharing her life's stories and never missed an opportunity to brag about her family! Mom's passion was knitting and crocheting. Generous in nature, she was always happy to give her handmade works of art to others. She was also well known for her scrubbies! Although our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing that Mom is at peace. She will be deeply missed by all of us and we will carry her memory in our hearts. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. Memories of Mom and condolences to the family can be shared online at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445.