We can now celebrate the complete life of Vera Josephine Uss. - Artist. She passed away peacefully at her long-term care residence, August 19, 2020. Born to Capt. Paul Tourtchaninoff, Officer of the Cavalry of Tsar Nicholas II, and his wife Gabrielle (Germain) in Hasselt, Belgium, October 26,1936. Predeceased by her younger brother Daniel. Survived by her longtime friend and husband of 63 years, Walter and her two children Nina Hofer and Greg Uss. Proud grandmother of Brandon (Michelle) and Erin. Loved great-grandmother of Paige, Shaylynn and Lincoln. Vera made her mark in so many ways, her legacy is astounding. She had the ability and talent to create beauty. She mastered many mediums but her favourite was oils and she was renowned for the depth of her work and its' profoundness. She was quite prolific. Her paintings were in several shows and juried exhibitions, often earning honours, including Best in Show. She was President of the Burlington Fine Arts from 1972-73. A respected teacher and a leader in the arts community. She was a dressmaker, a poet, a sculptor, a fabulous cook and a spiritual soul. She loved music, books, flowers, comedy and ballroom dancing. She and Walter would dazzle onlookers when they were on the dance floor. In later years, her diagnosis of aphasia was something she accepted and managed graciously. She loved people and showed affection for her fellow residents at Willowgrove. The staff and visitors showed interest in her as her smile and sparkling eyes were so engaging. They made her feel like a movie star, and she played the part. Even though her words were limited, she was often participating. Our deepest thanks to the wonderful staff at Willowgrove in Ancaster who were her caregivers but also her friends. Vera leaves the warmth and passion in her life in her many paintings. They are as inspiring as she was and they shall carry forward her inner beauty. Her father impressed upon her in life, to be somebody, and she was. RIP Mika. Cremation has taken place, in lieu of a funeral, her family will have a private memorial dinner and tribute. Thank you for your kind thoughts. Messages and condolences may be left at www.cremationalternatives.com
.