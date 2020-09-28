Of Palmerston passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of Jim Morphy for 51 years. Dear mother of Jamie Morphy and Christina Rolston of Queensville, Sherry and Rob Burr of Cambridge and Shelley and Chad Campbell of Palmerston. Loved grandmother of Riley, Tanner, Kaden, Tailor and Tucker. Sister of Debora and Bob Wanless of Holland Centre. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents Ross and Grace Bridge, sister Judy Thackeray, father-in-law and mother-in-law Ralph and Mary Morphy and sister-in-law Barb Schwartzendruber. To honour Verna's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A private family service will be held in the Palmerston United Church. Please visit the Funeral Home Website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
or call the funeral home at 519-343-3800 to schedule a time to attend the visitation. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in the Funeral Home, Social Distancing must be respected and Masks are required. A private Family Service will be held in the Palmerston United Church followed by interment in Palmerston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and as expressions of sympathy donations to the Hospital Foundation, Palmerston Lion's Park or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca