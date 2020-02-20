|
Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Verna (Lichti) was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Edmund Girard (2004). Devoted mother of Ron (Diane) of Hanmer, Richard (Vicky) of Linwood, and Sharon Yost (Ray Hughes) of Cambridge. Loved grandmother of Carole, Pamela, Richard, and Danielle, and great-grandmother of Miranda, Jeff, Haillie, Matthew, and Kylie. Dear sister of Bert (Phyllis) Lichti, Sally Lambert, Erma Williams, and Ruth Scott. Predeceased by her parents Amos and Sarah (Leis) Lichti and sisters Mary Manser and Lorraine Brohman. Verna was an avid gardener, knitter and will be remembered for her delicious canning and preserves. Visitation will be held today, February 20, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Family interment will take place in St. Joseph's Church Cemetery, Kingsbridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020