In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who passed away February 29, 2000. There will always be a heartache And often a silent tear, But always precious memories Of the days when you were here. We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain, To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again... Loving you always, ever remembered, missing you dearly, Margaret, Cheryl and Bob, Gayle and Brian, Marilyn and Rob, Kim and Steve, and families.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020