Passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort, love and support of his family on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Vern was born 73 years ago, in Kitchener, Ontario and resided in New Hamburg. Beloved husband of his dear wife Elaine (Lorentz) Gerber whom he married on June 6, 1970. Cherished father of Shane (Jessica) Gerber and Holly (Darryl) Hyde. Devoted and loving Papa of Brendan Gerber and Hunter Hyde. Vern will be deeply missed by his sister Eileen (Earl) Steinmann, brother Ron Gerber, brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law; Gail (Carson) Shantz, June (Ron) Becker, Laurie (Dave) Rellinger and Ellen (Peter) Kraftchick, as well as by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased and now reunited with his father and mother; Joseph and Esther (Ropp) Gerber and sister-in-law Marie Gerber. Vern was an active member at Wilmot Centre Missionary Church. He enjoyed a good day on the water fishing with his family. Sports were a great passion of Vern's he enjoyed the good ole hockey game, watching lacrosse, baseball and attended EVERY sports game of his grandsons no matter where they were, he never missed one. Vern enjoyed tending to his gardens for his fresh vegetables. Family was a highlight of Vern's life and every moment spent with each of them was unlike any other. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A private memorial service will take place with interment in Rush's Cemetery, Wellesley. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth or Wilmot Centre Church would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca