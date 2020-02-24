|
Vernon Wilbert Hamilton, 94, formerly of Exeter and Kitchener, passed away peacefully in the Maples Home for Seniors, Tavistock on Friday, February 21, 2020. he was born at Bluevale, Ontario on September 7, 1925 a son of the late Robert and Olive (Mulligan) Hamilton. Vernon is survived by his wife Jean; two children, Terry and wife Lenore Hamilton, Debora and husband Richard Dyland; son-inlaw, Delmar Martin and wife Helen; two step-sons, Dan and wife Cathy Bowmaster, Eric and wife Kim Bowmaster; five grandchildren, Jeanette Martin, Kimberly Christopher, Glenn Christopher, Scott and wife Katie Hamilton and Nicholas Hamilton; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Vivian Martin (2006); his grandson, Shawn Hamilton (2003); his brothers and sisters-in-law, Gordon and Margaret Hamilton, Earl and Norma Hamilton; his sister and brother-in-law Loreen and Graham Chamney. Relatives and friends will be receieved in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10 - 10:45 a.m. where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. reception following. Interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau will follow the reception. The Rev. Richard P. Brown will officiate. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent to www.francisfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020