It is with deep sorrow that the family of the Reverend Vernon Cronmiller announces his death at Grand River Hospital on March 28, after a brief illness at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Elizabeth (Bette) and his three children Ted (Joyce) of Osoyoos, B.C. Cathy Dowsling (Tom) of Kitchener and Tim (Judy) of Fenelon Falls, ON. Loving Grandfather of Christopher Cronmiller (Amy), Tracy Spear (Allan) of Delta B.C., Taryn Dowsling-Dejaegher (Matthew), Daniel Dowsling (Ashley), Victoria Davey (John) of Kitchener and Joshua Cronmiller (Magily) of Edmonton AB. Cherished Great-Grandpa to Amorey, Esmie, James, Carson and Kyle of Delta B.C. Ellis, Brooklyn, Tucker, Scarlet and Violet of Kitchener. Brother to Raymond Cronmiller (Leona) of Orillia, Sister to Shirley Taylor-Gilck,Faith Witt and Brother-in-Law Ronald Ziegel of Burlington. Predeceased by his brother John (1987), Sister-in Law Margaret (1985 and Sister Beverley Ziegel (March 27, 2020) He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Rev. Cronmiller was born in Brantford ON the son of Rev. Dr. Carl Cronmiller (1966) and Martha Ziegel (Cronmiller) (1998). He had many memories of growing up in Williamsburg ON. As a young man, he served in the Canadian Army at St. John, N.B. when World War II ended. He returned to school and graduated as an ordained Lutheran Minister from Waterloo Lutheran Seminary. He was called to serve the Lutheran congregations of St. John's Arnprior, Bethany Woodstock, and St. Matthew's East Zorra before assuming the position of Executive Director of Christian Education and Youth for the Eastern Canada Synod until 1969. Rev. Cronmiller had a long history with St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Kitchener, first as its pastor until 1980 and as Pastor Emeritus from 1992-1999. In 1980 until 1990 he was appointed Director of the World Hunger Appeal for Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (New York,N.Y.) taking him to all of the continents of the world recommending help in areas suffering from famine, drought or turmoil. Vern's greatest love was his summer cottage on Calabogie Lake. He taught many family members to water ski, fish, and build additions to the cottage and rock walls. This was a special place for him. Sadly due to the Corona virus a Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at a later date at Trillium Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Cremation has taken place at his request. As expressions of sympathy donations to Canadian Lutheran World Relief or the Community Ministry of Trillium Lutheran Church, Waterloo would be appreciated and can be arranged by calling the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020