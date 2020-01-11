|
Passed away at his home, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Marlene Redman (nee Sutton) for 55 years. Loving father of Heather Berry and Paul Redman. Cherished grandpa of Tyler, Sean, Isaac, Jack and Liam. Dear brother of Mildred Nesbitt (the late Doug), Velma Wismer (the late Crawford), Shirley Ames-Bittorf (Dave), Reta Mueller (the late Roger), Joan Moore (Jim) and Pauline McLellan (Rick). Survived by his sister-in-law Nancy, many sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Joseph Redman, sisters; Doreen and Betty and brothers; Louis (Isobel), Ken (Nora), Jerry and brother-in-law Bob Ames. Vern worked for Kitchener Transit, as a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed his time with his family at their cottage in Sauble Beach. Vern's family will receive relatives and friends from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Reception will be held in the funeral home, following the service. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Ray of Hope or the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Vern's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020