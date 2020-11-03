It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica on November 2, 2020 in Waterloo, ON at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. Cherished wife of Donald for 55 years. Loving mother to Lance, Linda (Kar), Anita (Ante) and Sue (Michael). Daughter of the late Felix and Beatrice Straus. A private Funeral Mass will be held for immediate family only. There will be no public visitation or service. Should you wish to make a donation to a charity of your choice
in Veronica's memory or leave condolences for the family, please do so through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
