Passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Croatia, she emigrated to Canada after years of writing letters, marriage by proxy, and waiting 3 more years for a visa. She met her husband in person for the first time in Kirkland Lake and they wed again in a church. Beloved wife of the late Frank Hoedl (2007) for 44 years. Predeceased by infant son and daughter twins. Loving mother of Frank Hoedl Jr (Elizabeth), Mary Gascho (Timothy) and Tony Hoedl (Katie). Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Jennie), Natasha, Francesco, Benjamin, and Meghan. Daughter of Mija and Marja Blazevic. The youngest, she was the last living member in a family of 13 children. She was a resourceful woman, who loved her family fiercely. While raising her own children, she ran a daycare at home which filled the house with lots of noise, laughter, and food. An amazing cook and avid baker, she fed everyone and repeatedly encouraged them to "eat more". The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside Nursing Home for their kind and thoughtful care of our mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sunnyside Foundation, or heart disease or dementia causes would be appreciated and may be arranged by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Due to Covid concerns, there will be a private family service.