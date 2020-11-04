1/1
Veronika HOEDL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Croatia, she emigrated to Canada after years of writing letters, marriage by proxy, and waiting 3 more years for a visa. She met her husband in person for the first time in Kirkland Lake and they wed again in a church. Beloved wife of the late Frank Hoedl (2007) for 44 years. Predeceased by infant son and daughter twins. Loving mother of Frank Hoedl Jr (Elizabeth), Mary Gascho (Timothy) and Tony Hoedl (Katie). Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Jennie), Natasha, Francesco, Benjamin, and Meghan. Daughter of Mija and Marja Blazevic. The youngest, she was the last living member in a family of 13 children. She was a resourceful woman, who loved her family fiercely. While raising her own children, she ran a daycare at home which filled the house with lots of noise, laughter, and food. An amazing cook and avid baker, she fed everyone and repeatedly encouraged them to "eat more". The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside Nursing Home for their kind and thoughtful care of our mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sunnyside Foundation, or heart disease or dementia causes would be appreciated and may be arranged by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Due to Covid concerns, there will be a private family service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved