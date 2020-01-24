|
In loving memory of a cherished daughter and sister. If we could have a lifetime wish And one dream that could come true, We would pray to God with all our hearts, just to see and speak to you. A thousand words won't bring you back; we know, because we've tried And neither will a million tears, we know, because we've cried. You've left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too, But we've never wanted memories, We only wanted you... ~Sadly missed by parents Vaso and Jasminka Stokich & sister Sanja Stokich
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020