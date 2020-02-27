Home

Victor George Pedder

Victor George Pedder Obituary
Originally from London, England, sadly passed away in Waterloo, Canada, at Parkwood Mennonite Home on February 18, 2020, aged 91 years. He was well known for his fun-loving nature, generosity and so grateful to those who cared for him. He loved his work as a Paramedic, in both countries for over 40 years. Loving son of the late Francis William Pedder and Florence Eleanor Wright. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Daphne Rose Pedder. Much loved father of Neal (Deb) and Tracey (Geoff). Devoted grandad to Kayla and Sarah. Cherished brother of Fred, Frank and Stan. Brother-in-law of Edna, Gordon, Kathleen, Alan, Muriel, Violet, Pat and their families. Funeral Services to be held at The Simple Alternative -Toronto (275 Lesmill Rd.), Monday, March 2, 2020, starting at 11:00 a.m, followed by a luncheon reception. Flowers or donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Alzheimer Society of Canada or Prostate Cancer Canada, are welcomed by the family. Online condolences at etouch.ca (416-441-1580)
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020
