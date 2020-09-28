1/1
Monsignor Victor McNamara
Monsignor Victor McNamara died peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on September 25, 2020. He was born February 26, 1926 and baptized on March 7, 1926 at St. John's Parish in Arthur, Ontario. He was predeceased by his parents, John McNamara and Ellen Kelly, by his sister Aileen Morrison (Murray), his brothers Thomas (Mabel), Francis (Helen), Michael, Dennis (Helen) Gerald (Lois) Leonard (Sally) and Neil (Bernadette). Father Victor was ordained a Priest of Hamilton Diocese at the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King on June 3, 1950. He began his teaching duties at Cathedral High School in Hamilton while an Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart and Sts. Peter and Paul, Hamilton and Holy Rosary Parish in Burlington. Father Victor was Pastor of St. John Parish, Dundalk and Missions, Sacred Heart Parish, Mildmay, St. Mary Parish, Brantford, St. Lawrence Parish, Hamilton, St. Joseph Parish, Guelph, St. Gabriel Parish, Burlington, St. Ann Parish, Ancaster and Holy Family Parish, New Hamburg. In retirement he lived for many years in residence at St. Dominic Parish, Oakville, where he was able to exercise his Priesthood in a limited way. During his final years he resided at St. John Vianney Residence in Dundas. In addition to his early days of teaching, Father Victor was for many years active in Catholic Education, serving on school boards in Brant County and in Guelph. He also served as a member of the Presbyteral Council of the Diocese of Hamilton and was a founding member of the Clergy Pension Committee. In 2018, Pope Francis named Father Victor a Chaplain to His Holiness, with the title, Monsignor. Msgr. McNamara has enjoyed the love and care of his many nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID-19 regulations which restrict the numbers for gatherings, an RSVP for the visitation and Funeral Mass for Monsignor is mandatory, and you can do so by visiting Monsignor's page at www.dermodys.com or by calling (905) 388-4141. Masks are required. Visitation will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King on Tuesday, September 29, from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 30, from 9-11 a.m. The Vigil for the Deceased will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening and the Funeral Mass will take place at the Cathedral Basilica on Wednesday, September 30 at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shifra Homes Inc. and or Indspire(Indigenous Education, Canada's Future).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
