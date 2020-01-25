|
|
Passed away following a courageous hard-fought battle with illness on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 49. Sadly missed by Lisa Anderson. Proud father of Cooper. Beloved son of Joyce and Lewis Leis. Dear brother of Tammy and her husband Jason Kreller. "Uncle Knuckles" will be fondly remembered by Austin, Ethan and Jax Kreller. Missed by Robin Fayle, Jason Bell, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and Cooper's mom, Miranda. Special thanks to everyone at Tigercat Industries for your care and support. Special thanks as well to aunt Monica, uncle Carl, aunt Iona and uncle Cam. We hope he has found peace. Vinny's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Vinny's memorial. Take-er-kool Vinny
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020