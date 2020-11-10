Passed away following a lengthy struggle at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Scharbach) for over 52 years. Loving father of Kimberly Marie Wideman-Wood (Woody) and Gregory Paul Zettel (Amanda). Proud Papa of Katelyn (Joel), Courtney (Justin), Megan, Austin, Rowan and great-grandfather of Fergus and Callum. Dear brother of Judy Wright (Howie), Bob Zettel (Val), Jackie Mitchell (Jim), Louie Zettel (Anita), Moira Zettel (Craig) and Anne Zettel (Tim). Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. Vince was a proud member of Elora Lions for 50 years, having received the Helen Keller Fellowship Award and the distinguished Melvin Jones Award. Vince also participated in 2 plowing match committees. He helped coach various Elora Lacrosse and Hockey Teams. Vince was a member of the Elora Mohawk Executive and a member of the Elora Legion. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's RC Church, 760 St. David St. North, Fergus, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Those unable to attend may view the service via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kids Help Phone or Elora Lions Club would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Vince's memorial and to RSVP.