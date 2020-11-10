1/1
Vincent Paul ZETTEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away following a lengthy struggle at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Scharbach) for over 52 years. Loving father of Kimberly Marie Wideman-Wood (Woody) and Gregory Paul Zettel (Amanda). Proud Papa of Katelyn (Joel), Courtney (Justin), Megan, Austin, Rowan and great-grandfather of Fergus and Callum. Dear brother of Judy Wright (Howie), Bob Zettel (Val), Jackie Mitchell (Jim), Louie Zettel (Anita), Moira Zettel (Craig) and Anne Zettel (Tim). Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. Vince was a proud member of Elora Lions for 50 years, having received the Helen Keller Fellowship Award and the distinguished Melvin Jones Award. Vince also participated in 2 plowing match committees. He helped coach various Elora Lacrosse and Hockey Teams. Vince was a member of the Elora Mohawk Executive and a member of the Elora Legion. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's RC Church, 760 St. David St. North, Fergus, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Those unable to attend may view the service via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kids Help Phone or Elora Lions Club would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Vince's memorial and to RSVP.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved