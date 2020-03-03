|
Peacefully at the Mitchell Nursing Home, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 of Zurich, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Sidney D. Ramer (2017). Cherished mother of Anne Rolleman, Lois and Hank Bos, Jim and Phyllis Ramer, Thelma and Rodney Steinman, and Janice Ramer. Proud and loving grandma of 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Laurene Zehr, Steve and Mary Ellen Gingerich, Verna Gingerich, Mary Gingerich, and Grace Ramer. Viola will be missed by many nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Aaron and Sarah (Erb) Gingerich, sister Mildred Gingerich, brothers Edgar, and Calvin Gingerich and brother-in-law Harold Zehr. Visitation will be held at Haskett Funeral Home, 49 Goshen Street North, ZURICH on Wednesday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM. The funeral service will be held at Kingsfield Zurich Mennonite Church, 37818 Zurich Hensall Road, Zurich on Thursday, March 5th at 11 AM, with Pastor Ryan Jantzi and Pastor Dennis Estep officiating. Spring interment Kingsfield Zurich Mennonite Cemetery, Zurich. Donations to Kingsfield Zurich Mennonite Church, Mennonite Central Committee or the . Online condolences may be forwarded through www.haskettfh.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020