Violet June Fulton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of a very dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Peacefully at Grand River Hospital on May 3, 2020, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband George (2001). Survived by her daughters, Elaine (Glen) Neaves, Marilyn (Steve) Hartleib, son Keith (Lori) and daughter June. Proud grandmother of Jayce, Amber, Penny, Jessica, Jamie, Jody, and great-granddaughter, her precious Olivia. Fondly remembered by her sister Verta Miller. Predeceased by her brother Cecil Musselman. Included among those touched by her passing are her many friends, both young and old. A family interment has taken place. A memorial remembering her life will be held at a later date. A special thank you is extended to her care-giver friends during her stay at home and to those at the Village of Winston Park LTC. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved