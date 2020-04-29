Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Mary Bateman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Mary Bateman Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest LTC on Sunday April 26, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Alton Edward Bateman Sr. Cherished mother of Candice (Steven) Stumpf, Rhonda (Stephen) Norris, Jeffery (Angie) Bateman, and Andrewene (Nick) Paulozza. Adored by her grandchildren, Todd, Jason, Sean, Robert, Tammy, Amy, Melissa, Katie, Victoria, Madison, Zackary, and Mackenzie. She will be missed by her many great grandchildren and her dear sister Alma Wakeford. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her sons Alton Bateman Jr., Bradley Bateman, daughter Jennifer Bateman, her grandson Douglas Ruchty, parents Robert and Teresa Baty and her siblings Shirley, Dorcas, Leone, Tessa, and Laverne. Violet worked as an Occupational Therapist at Central Park Lodge for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi RC Church and a longtime member of the CWL. Due to Provincial guidelines a private family Liturgy service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Interment Woodland Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, St. Francis CWL or Carmel of St. Joseph would be appreciated by the family (Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -