Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest LTC on Sunday April 26, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Alton Edward Bateman Sr. Cherished mother of Candice (Steven) Stumpf, Rhonda (Stephen) Norris, Jeffery (Angie) Bateman, and Andrewene (Nick) Paulozza. Adored by her grandchildren, Todd, Jason, Sean, Robert, Tammy, Amy, Melissa, Katie, Victoria, Madison, Zackary, and Mackenzie. She will be missed by her many great grandchildren and her dear sister Alma Wakeford. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her sons Alton Bateman Jr., Bradley Bateman, daughter Jennifer Bateman, her grandson Douglas Ruchty, parents Robert and Teresa Baty and her siblings Shirley, Dorcas, Leone, Tessa, and Laverne. Violet worked as an Occupational Therapist at Central Park Lodge for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi RC Church and a longtime member of the CWL. Due to Provincial guidelines a private family Liturgy service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Interment Woodland Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, St. Francis CWL or Carmel of St. Joseph would be appreciated by the family (Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020