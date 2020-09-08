1/1
Vytautas "Chuck" Laugalys
Laugalys, Vytautas "Chuck" Passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Son of the late Zigmantas and Jadvyga. Beloved husband of the late Margaret for 23 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 25 years. Loving father of Erica (Stuart), Krista (estranged), Claudia and Harrison. Dear brother of Ed (Marg), and uncle of Scott and Brenda. Chuck will be missed by all including, his Aunt Luida and Uncle Tony and his cousins. A Celebration of Life was held while Chuck was alive. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca Please donate to Children's Sick Kids hospital in memory of Chuck.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
