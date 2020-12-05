Surrounded by his family, Dan peacefully passed from his earthly home into the eternal presence of Jesus his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence in St. Jacobs at the age of 83. Beloved husband and best friend of Muriel (Sider) Albrecht for 62 years. Devoted father of Kevan and Trudy Albrecht, Lois and Scott Williams, and Brent and Chris Albrecht. Proud grandfather of Darrell, Terry, Philip and Matthew; Mitchell and Matthew; Sarah and Chris, Scott and Brittany, Emily and Adam, and doting "Silly Papa" of Lily, Sammy, Lucy, and Josie. Brother of Delores Winger, Ruth Potteiger, Ron (Sharon), Harold (Darlene), and Dale (Judy). Dan is fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Christian E. and Catherine (Lebold) Albrecht, brother Ray, brothers-in-law Bruce Winger and Merv Potteiger, and sister-in-law Betty Albrecht. Dan was a dedicated funeral director assistant at Dreisinger Funeral Home for 22 years. He loved people, the community, and was committed and involved at Woodside Bible Fellowship, Elmira. A public visitation will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m., at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Please call the funeral home to reserve a time slot and confirm your attendance for the visitation. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. A private family service and interment will be held. The service will be livestreamed on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. and will be available to view on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Teen Challenge would be appreciated. dreisingerfuneralhome.com