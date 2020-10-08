Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on October 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 77. Loving father to Bill and Nancy. Lovingly remembered by Yvonne Moores. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
