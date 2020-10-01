Walter BLUM

Walter Arthur Blum of Tavistock passed away in the Maples Home for Seniors, Tavistock on Monday, September 28, 2020, two days before his 97th birthday. He was born in South Easthope Township, Perth County on September 30, 1923 a son of the late Emerson and Erica (Schaefer) Blum. Walter farmed for many years and was a lifetime farmer at heart; he was a longtime active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock; had served as a Director of Tavistock Cheese & Butter Company for over 25 years; had served as President of Tavistock Agricultural Society 1967-68 and a member for many years; had served as a member of the Tavistock Fair Board for 39 years. Walter married LaVerne Bickle at Shakespeare on September 29, 1951. She predeceased him on June 14, 2018. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Kim Blum, Donald and Deborah Blum, all of Stratford; two grandchildren, Megan and husband Gavin Alexander, Jason and wife Angela Blum; great-granddaughter, Sienna Grace Alexander; sister, Ruth Herlick; sister-in-law, Margaret Ramseyer; brother-in-law, Glen Bickle and Linda Bundscho; nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother, Clarence Blum; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold Herlick, Lenore and Wilfred Steinacker, Della and Fraser Neeb and Melvin Ramseyer. Relatives and friends will be received in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. (everyone must wear a mask and social distance). A private family funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The Rev. Richard P. Brown will officiate. Interment in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Sebastopol-Tavistock. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church "Accessibility Fund" would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431 or by E-transfer send to the church at trinitylcoffice@gmail.com. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca
The family wish to thank the staff of Maples Retirement Home & Nursing Home for the loving care they have given to Walter and his wife LaVerne. They also wish to thank the staff of Stratford General Hospital for their kindness shown in recent weeks to Walter.