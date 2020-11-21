Passed away peacefully at home, on November 20, 2020 at Kitchener, ON at the age of 83. Loving husband and father to Edie and Dean. He will be missed by his sisters, Helma Herbst (Karl) and Edith Kruger in Germany. Brother-in-law to Werner Schnittke (late Dale), Fred Schnittke (Pat) and Angela Bishop (Jim) and he always had a joke for his many nieces and nephews. He now joins his patiently waiting siblings, Josephine, Herbert, Otto and Joe for some Schnapps and cards. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Walter's memorial.