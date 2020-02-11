|
|
After a wonderful, full life of almost 90 years, we sadly announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Father and Gramps, Walter Harold Heimpel (Mickey) on Monday, February 3 at his residence at Guelph lake commons. Predeceased by the love of his life of 58 years, Yvonne (2011). Dear father of Barbara and her husband Mark Hanley. Adored by his grandchildren Steven (Ingrid), David (Kate), and Jessica Ross (Matthew) and sadly missed by four great-grandchildren that brought such joy of his life, Estelle, Isaak, Logan and Layla. Father of Richard and two children Mitchell and Courtney. Walter was the original co-owner of Heimpel Automotive in Kitchener, and subsequently an auto mechanic at Busy Corner Garage in Waterloo. His love for family, his cat "Tommy", fishing, cars and camping at Woodland Lake brought him so much happiness and gave all who knew him countless memorable stories. A celebration of Walter's life where friends and family are invited to share their memories will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11 - 1:30 at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau, Interment to follow. Cremation has taken place as per his wishes. Memorial contributions to your local Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. A book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca "Nothing can ever erase our precious memories"
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020