Walter James "Jim" KREPS
Passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 67. Loved brother of William and friend Leona of Mount Forest, Joan Hutchenrider of Cape Cod, U.S.A and Shirley Anderson of Dundas. Dear uncle of Ted and Merasol Kreps, Andrea and Brian Barry, Dana and Kristen Hutchenrider and Holly Anderson and Tom Anderson. Great-uncle of Hunter, Noah, Bailey, Christopher, Dylan, River, Leaf, Rayne and Sadie. Predeceased by his parents Ivel and Walter Kreps and sister-in-law Rose Anne Kreps. Jim was the owner and operator of Elora Concrete Burial Vaults since 1965. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 37 Church St. East, Elora, ON. To attend visitation, please register on our website by selecting RSVP under Service Details below and select a time to visit, or you may call the funeral home, 519-843-3100 to register. Masks are mandatory. A private family funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Groves Memorial Hospital or to a charity of choice. www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Graham A. Giddy
280 St. David Street S
Fergus, ON N1M 2L5
(519) 843-3100
