KOKOT, Walter Friederich - (1953 - 2020) Passed away peacefully at his residence Cambridge, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at age 67 years. Partner in life Lesia. Dear brother of Diane. Walter will be fondly remembered by nephew Jonathon, niece Jennifer, best friend John and his wife Jackie and also by his many "Musician Friends". Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Walter's life will be announced and held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto would be appreciated by the family.