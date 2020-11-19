1/1
Walter Kokot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOKOT, Walter Friederich - (1953 - 2020) Passed away peacefully at his residence Cambridge, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at age 67 years. Partner in life Lesia. Dear brother of Diane. Walter will be fondly remembered by nephew Jonathon, niece Jennifer, best friend John and his wife Jackie and also by his many "Musician Friends". Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Walter's life will be announced and held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corbett Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved